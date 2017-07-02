MATHIS (KIII NEWS) - In Lakeside near Mathis, a family is without a home after a fire destroyed everything inside.

Neighbors called 911 early Saturday when the fire erupted. Witnesses described the flames as reaching 30 feet into the air.

We're told the family was home at the time and was able to get out.

The fire happened in a neighborhood called Point Loma.

Mathis Volunteer Firefighters responded, but the house was a total loss.

While a cause is under investigation, neighbors tell us they believe fireworks might be to blame.

