Fire Fighters Called to Investigate a Report of Smoke at a Flour Bluff Apartment Complex

Just one day after a major fire displaced several families at an apartment complex, fire fighters were called back to the same complex for a report of smoke.

KIII 11:18 PM. CDT June 17, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - In Flour Bluff, the Corpus Christi Fire Department was back out at the Waters Edge Apartments on Saturday.  This is the same complex that caught fire just one day before on Friday night.
This time, there were reports of smoke in the area.
 
Fire crews searched the complex twice and did not find any smoke or hot spots in the area.
Fire officials continue to investigate the cause of Friday's fire.

