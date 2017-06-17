Fire Fighters Called to Investigate a Report of Smoke at a Flour Bluff Apartment Complex

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - In Flour Bluff, the Corpus Christi Fire Department was back out at the Waters Edge Apartments on Saturday. This is the same complex that caught fire just one day before on Friday night.

This time, there were reports of smoke in the area.

Fire crews searched the complex twice and did not find any smoke or hot spots in the area.

Fire officials continue to investigate the cause of Friday's fire.

