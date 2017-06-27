Fire fighters investigating after motorcycle fire spreads to garage

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Crews with the Corpus Christi Fire Department are investigating a fire on the Southside of town.

That blaze broke out around 3 this morning at a home on Montego Drive near Holly.

Investigators say the flames started when a motorcycle caught fire before spreading to a nearby truck and garage filled with propane tanks.

Fire fighters were able to put the flames out within minutes before those propane tanks could catch fire.

A neighbor alerted the family inside the home so they were able to escape. Fortunately no injuries were reported.

Investigators are reviewing nearby surveillance video to see how the fire started.

