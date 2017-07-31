Fire forces family from home Monday morning

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A Corpus Christi family is forced out of their home after a Monday morning fire sent smoke billowing throughout the home. It happened at a home along the 1600 block of Sycamore around 11:30AM Monday.

The flames broke out in a back bedroom that apparently didn't have any electricity going to it. Fire fighters say the fire was out by the time they got to the scene. The house did sustain a great deal of smoke damage making the home uninhabitable.

The local chapter of the American Red Cross has been called in to the help the family find temporary housing. Fire investigators will be following up with an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

© 2017 KIII-TV