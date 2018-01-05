Fire on Mary St. sends firemen to hospital

Three firemen and one man are recovering this morning after being rushed to Christus Spohn hospital last night.

It was just before 10 p.m. when officers responded to at a home on Mary St. near the Crosstown Expressway. When fire officials arrive on the scene, the discovered the home fully engulfed in flames. The three crew members injured were hurt rescuing a man inside the home.

Fire officials say the men used force against the severe fire conditions to save the man's life. Those crew members suffered burns, lacerations and smoke inhalation while the man they saved was severely burned.

At last check, there is no word on the condition of the men injured.

