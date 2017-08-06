Crews battle 2-alarm fire at Chinese Consulate in Montrose

Crews on the scene of a fire at the Chinese Consulate in Montrose.

HOUSTON - Fire crews battled a two-alarm fire at the Chinese Consulate in Montrose on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Houston Fire Department, they responded to reports of a fire around 1:30 p.m. at the building located in the 3400 block of Montrose near Hawthorne.

Upon arrival, fire fighters found smoke coming from the fifth floor.

HFD says the fire was contained to one room on that floor. The floor apparently has some residential areas.

There were people inside the building, but they all made their way to safety. No injuries were reported.

At this time, arson investigators are trying to determine the cause of the fire.

