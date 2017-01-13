Firefighters rescue dog while putting out attic fire

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Fire crews were dispatched around 8 a.m. Friday to the 200 block of West Longview, where authorities say a house caught on fire due to an electrical wire in the attic.

Neighbors told firefighters that they could see smoke pouring from the home. Firefighters kicked in the door as soon as they arrived so they could search the residence, and found a dog in hiding. It only took firefighters five minutes to get water on the fire, and they had it under control within 15 minutes.

There were no injuries and firefighters said most of the damage was contained to the attic.

