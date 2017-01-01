Firefighters Respond to Garage Fire

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi firefighters responded to a report of a garage on fire on the 200 block of Eastgate Drive about 6:30 Sunday morning. Crews got the fire out in about 10 minutes, but the heat and smoke caused extensive damage to the detached garage in the back of the home. The fire never spread to the house and no one was hurt.

The residents inside the home woke to the smell of smoke and tried to put the fire out with a garden hose until firefighters got to the scene.

The cause is unknown.