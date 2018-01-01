Fire crews work to contain house fire

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire along Avenue B in Robstown where a fire started Monday around 9 p.m.

Annaville and Robstown Fire Department are working to contain the fire.

At this time one man was taken to the hospital with burn injuries.

