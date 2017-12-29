Firework Safety Tips for New Year's Eve

Captain James Brown of the Corpus Christi Fire Department is warning residents about the dangers and fines that could occur from improper use of fireworks.

According to officials each pack of fireworks could cost up to $2,000 if you are caught firing them within city limits. If the pack is open, officials could take count each individual firework.

The national council on firework safety warns to not set off any fire works within city limits to avoid residential damage or starting a house fire. Read the cautionary labels and performance descriptions before igniting any pyro-technics, wear safety glasses, and light one firework at a time.

It is also recommended to have a bucket of water and hose near by. Please make sure all children participating in the fun are supervised at all times.

