Fireworks lead to 20 acre brush fire

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS (KIII NEWS) - Multiple fire crews responded to a 20 acre brush fire that broke out near Malaquite Beach shortly after midnight. Seven brush fire units were on the scene to contain the fire.

Fireworks and strong winds caused the fire to spread to northern and southern parts of the beach.

A group of eyewitnesses on the beach reported seeing the fire. Investigators confirm that the person popping the fireworks left the scene before they arrived.

They say that popping fireworks on the beach in Kleberg county is legal but warn people to use caution when handling fireworks.

No injuries were reported.

