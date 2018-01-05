First Christian Church hosts 36th annual Boars Head Festival

The annual Boars Head and Yule Log Festival celebrates the holiday season while also reflecting on the birth of Christ. The pageant includes over 100 performers and choir members and stays true to the medieval time period.

The event is family friendly and free to the public. Guests are encouraged to also bring canned good items that will be donated to the Coastal Bend Food Bank.

Catch the show Saturday at 3pm, 5pm, or 7pm from First Christian Church located at 3401 Santa Fe St.

