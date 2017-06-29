First confirmed case of West Nile Virus found in San Patricio county

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY (KIII NEWS) - In San Patricio county.

The first case of West Nile Virus has been confirmed.

That case was confirmed last night by the San Patricio County Health Department. Officials say it is unknown if the victim is a man or woman or what age they may be.

The confirmed case affects the victim neurologically.

Only one out of 150 of those infected develop a neurological manifestation.

The department will be hosting a conference call Thursday morning at 9 to discuss the next step in treatment for the area.

