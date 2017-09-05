First day of classes at Cunningham Middle School

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - More than 500 students began class Tuesday at Cunningham Middle School after a slight delay due to Hurricane Harvey.

Principal Sandy Salinas-Deleon said the school is working hard to take any child displaced from their own school by the storm. They are registering those students every day at the campus.

"They can bring whatever documentation they can is fine," Salinas-Deleon said. "We know that they will be limited, but we're going to work with whatever they can bring us and make sure that the most important thing is that we get our students into the classrooms."

The principal said for the first time, Cunningham Middle School will be an AVID campus designed to start early preparation of students for college.

