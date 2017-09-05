First day of classes at Menger Elementary School

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Tuesday was an exciting day for many Coastal Bend students as they made their way to campus for their first day of school, including here in the Corpus Christi Independent School District.

There was a lot of optimism in the air at Menger Elementary School Tuesday morning as students and teachers got back in the classroom. Their first day was supposed to happen last week, but Hurricane Harvey had other plans.

Among the students attending their first day at Menger Elementary School Tuesday were two young students from Ingleside, displaced by Hurricane Harvey.

"It was hard," their mother Tammy Avery said. "We actually left the apartment that we were in right before the storm, so we kind of got lucky."

In case you were wondering, the last day of school is set for May 30.

