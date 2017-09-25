KIII
First day of classes for Taft Independent School District

Schools in the Taft Independent School District held their first day of classes Monday after having it delayed nearly a month because of Hurricane Harvey.

Brian Burns, KIII 7:13 PM. CDT September 25, 2017

TAFT (KIII NEWS) - Schools in the Taft Independent School District held their first day of classes Monday after having it delayed nearly a month because of Hurricane Harvey.

Kiii News Reporter Brian Burns was there and came back with the details.

