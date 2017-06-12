KIII
First Edition's Dr. Is In: Pink Eye

On Dr. Is In, Dr. Gregg Silverman discusses the cause, symptoms and treatment of Pink Eye or Conjunctivitis.

Kristin Diaz, KIII 7:36 AM. CDT June 12, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - On Dr. Is In on First Edition, Dr. Gregg Silverman discusses the causes, symptoms and treatment for Conjunctivitis also known as Pink Eye.

https://www.cdc.gov/features/conjunctivitis/index.html

