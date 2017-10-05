First Editions Hispanic Heritage Month recognizes Edward James Olmos

In honor of Hispanic Heritage month we want recognize the career and legacy of actor and director Edward James Olmos.

Olmos has been in the entertainment industry for more than four-decades. He has portrayed roles in classics such as "Stand and Deliver", "American Me", the "Miami Vice" series and everyone's favorite "Selena."

In 1998, he founded Latino Public Broadcasting and currently serves as its chairman.Latino Public Proadcasting funds public television programming focusing on issues affecting Hispanics and advocates for diverse perspectives in public television.

