First Hispanic four-star general remembered for remarkable life

The U.S. Army's first Hispanic four-star general, who happens to be a Kingsville native, has passed away.

Richard Cavazos passed away Sunday at a U.S. Army residence community in San Antonio. He was 88.

Cavazos spent a good majority of his childhood on King Ranch where his father was a foreman. As for his military career, he served in both the Korean and Vietnam wars.

General Cavazos retired from the U.S. Army in 1984. Among the military honors he received were a Purple Heart, five Bronze Stars for Valor and two Distinguished Service Crosses, just to name a few.

