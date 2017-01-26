First Latin rock legend Richie Valens honored

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Ben F. McDonald Library held a special Music Talks series to remember Rock-N-Roll legends Buddy Holly, the Big Bopper and Richie Valens.

On Feb. 3, 1959, the three rock legends tragically died in a plane crash. The day became known as "the day the music died."

Library staff honored the popular entertainers with a live music tribute thanks to the band Motif. The presentation focused on Richie Valens, whose big hit "La Bamba" made him history's first Latino Rock-N-Roll star.

The Platicas Musicales, or Music Talks library series, takes place the last Wednesday of the month.

