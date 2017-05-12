First look inside the Aquarium's Caribbean Journey

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - After nearly two-and-a-half years of planning and construction, the Texas State Aquarium is officially opening their Caribbean Journey Saturday morning, but 3News got a first look at it on Friday.

Visitors will be able to see sharks, a sea turtle, fish, birds, reptiles, flamingos and more.

"This is always a story we've wanted to tell, and we're just so excited now that we're finally telling it," Aquarium President and CEO Tom Schmid said, adding that he is thrilled to see the tanks filled and animals finally in place for the public to enjoy.

"We're just so excited that tomorrow is the grand opening day, and to be able to see the reaction on people's faces when they come in here, it's going to be a great day," Schmid said.

The Caribbean Journey features two floors of land and sea animals. The exhibits allow guests to walk under and over displays like the HEB Caribbean Sea; get hands-on with sting rays in the glass dome; or go face-to-face with flamingos and birds.

The Caribbean Journey even has a 4D movie theater sponsored by Whataburger.

"We're going to be the world premiere for the new BBC film 'Sharks,' and you can't see that anywhere else in the country, so we're excited about that," Schmid said. "That's included in your price of admission, of course."

