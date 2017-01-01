KIII
First New Year's Baby Born in Corpus Christi

KIII 1:58 PM. CST January 01, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Christus Spohn welcomed the first New Years baby born in Corpus Christi, Leonidas Stephen Martinez! He was born Sunday morning at 9:23 a.m. at Christus Spohn South to proud parents Raegina Soliz and Seth Martinez.


