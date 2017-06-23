First responders, residents stage evacuation drill

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi residents were invited to the city gym on Cabaniss Parkway to take part in a hurricane evacuation drill Friday afternoon.

Residents with disabilities and those with pets showed up at the gym to pre-register to prepare in the event the city is evacuated in the future. The Corpus Christi Police and Fire departments along with Animal Care Service and volunteers staged the practice.

Emergency Operations Director Billy Delgado said the newest part of evacuation registration is wrist bands for all residents so they can help locate anyone during an emergency.

While it was just a practice drill, Delgado does recommend that everyone sign up at ReverseAlert.org so that you can be notified of important information in the event of a hurricane or other emergency.

