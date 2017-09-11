First responers honored downtown

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Today, first responders are being honored and remembered across the country, including here in Corpus Christi.

A 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony was held at Sherril Park this morning including the Corpus Christi Police, Fire and Port Police departments. CCFD's Pipes and Drums performed in addition to CCPD's Honor Guard.

Thank you to the heroes that gave their lives saving others on this day, sixteen years ago.

