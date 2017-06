CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A Bee Couny jury has acquitted 38-year-old Presiliano "Pres" Martinez, the first of three suspects to go to trial for the 2015 shooting deaths of Rosalinda Posada, Marc Fuentes and Barry Garcia.

Two other suspects, 24-year-old Feliz Lee Perez and 32-year-old Jesse Munoz, face capital murder charges.

