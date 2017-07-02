First United Methodist Church welcomes new pastor

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The First United Methodist Church welcomed a new pastor Sunday.

Pastor comes from the Latin word for shepherd, and Pastor Pamela Dykehouse is ready to lead her new congregation.

Pastor Dykehouse is a native of the Coastal Bend, after growing up on the Welder Wildlife Refuge in San Patricio County she graduated from Sinton ISD and then she studied sociology and special education at Southwestern University.

She said it's wonderful to serve this community and this part of the state that she loves.

Pastor Dykehouse’s predecessor, Greg Hackett, was recently promoted to District Superintendent of the Las Misiones District after 9 years of preaching at First United Methodist Church.

© 2017 KIII-TV