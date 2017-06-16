First United Methodist completes $377,000 nursery expansion

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - First United Methodist Church Corpus Christi celebrated Friday the completion of a $377,000 expansion project in their children's nursery.

The project began in February of this year and includes three separate rooms for various age groups and a private space for nursing mothers with a comfortable chair and necessary accessories.

A celebration was held Friday to give guests a look inside the new nursery. A Grand Opening ceremony will be held Sunday after the 11 a.m. service.

