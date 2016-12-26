Body found during search for missing fisherman

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - UPDATE: Officials confirmed to 3News that a body has been found near Fish Pass but has not yet been identified.

A 55-year-old fisherman from Round Rock, Texas, was reported missing Monday at Mustang Island State Park off Highway 361.

Authorities said a woman was fishing with her husband at around 11 p.m. Sunday and left him there, but he never returned. She went looking for him and found his reel, but no sign of her husband.

The two were reportedly fishing at the north jetty at Fish Pass. The U.S. Coast Guard is still searching for the man.

(© 2016 KIII)