FISHING CLOSURES: See where you can't fish during the hard freeze

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Area anglers looking to tough out the freezing weather conditions that rolled into the Coastal Bend Monday should check with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department first.

Temporary fishing closures have been issued in certain areas along the Texas coast in order to protect resources, like game fish that are struggling to survive in the freezing temperatures.

According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, many game fish stuck in shallow waters get killed during a hard freeze. The survivors congregate in deeper waters, and become sluggish and prone to capture. It's those areas where fish congregate that are going to be closed to fishing.

"The high mortality that a freeze can cause may deplete fish stocks for years," said Robin Riechers, director of TPWD's Coastal Fisheries Division. "Protection of the surviving fish during the few days when they are especially vulnerable to capture would likely shorten the time period for overall recovery of coastal species, especially spotted sea trout."

So before you go fishing during the freeze, check this list of closures. They take effect at 6 a.m. Tuesday and extend through 10 p.m. Wednesday:

Nueces County

Corpus Christi - Padre Island

The area is bounded on the north by Packery Channel, on the subdivision west by the ICWW and on the south by a line drawn due east from the intersection of the New Humble Channel and the ICWW to the mainland (along 27° 35.25" N).

San Patricio County

Aransas Pass - Conn Brown

Entire harbor north and west of the GIWW and a line beginning from the Harbor at a point on the entryway seawall (27° 53.96" N; 97° 08.09" W) extending across the entrance to a point (27° 53.82" N; 97° 08.13" W).

Aransas County

Aransas Pass - City by the Sea

All waters and canals of the City by the Sea subdivision west of the GIWW and a line beginning at a point on the entryway seawall (27° 57.08" N; 97° 06.05" W) extending across the entrance to a point (27° 57.04" N; 97° 06.06" W).

Fulton - The Raquetball

All waters and channels of the Racquetball Club development Club west of line beginning at a point on the entryway seawall (28° 05.94" N; 97° 01.73" W) extending across the entrance to a point (28° 05.96" N; 97° 01.73" W).

Fulton - Kon Tiki

All waters and canals of the Kon Tiki development west of a line beginning at a point on the entryway seawall adjacent to the end of the fishing pier (28° 06.04" N; 97° 01.49" W) extending across the entrance to a point (28° 05.99" N; 97° 01.49" W).

Rockport - Bahia Bay

All waters and canals of the Bahia Bay subdivision west of the GIWW and a line beginning at a point on the entryway seawall (27° 57.63" N; 97° 05.66" W) extending across the entrance to a point (27° 58.65" N; 97° 05.66" W).

Rockport - Cove Harbor

Entire harbor west of the GIWW and a line beginning at a point on the entryway seawall (27° 59.37" N; 97° 04.38" W) extending across the entrance to a point (27° 59.42" N; 97° 04.35" W).

Rockport - La Buena Vida

All waters and canals of the La Buena Vida subdivision west of the GIWW and a line beginning at a point on the entryway seawall (27° 57.31" N; 97° 05.89" W) extending across the entrance to a point (27° 58.36" N; 97° 05.89" W).

Rockport - Little Bay

All waters of Little Bay and connected waters west of Nine Mile Point on Key Allegro (28° 01.98" N; 97° 01.52" W), including Blevins Channel south of the entryway seawall (28° 03.05" N; 97° 01.87" W), Leggett Channel west of the entryway seawall (28° 01.80" N; 97° 01.84" W) and all canals within the Key Allegro and Harbor Oaks subdivisions.

Rockport - Palm Harbor

All waters and canals of the Palm Harbor subdivision west of the GIWW and a line beginning at a point on the entryway seawall (27° 58.05" N; 97° 05.36" W) extending across the entrance to a point (27° 58.03" N; 97° 05.36" W).

Rockport - Rockport Harbor

Entire harbor north of the entryway seawall and a line beginning on the entryway seawall (28° 01.19" N; 97° 02.89" W) extending across the entrance to a point (28° 01.19" N; 97° 03.00" W).

Lamar - Sea Gun Marina

Entire harbor north of the entryway seawall and a line beginning Harbor at a point on the entryway seawall (28° 08.06" N; 97° 00.40" W) extending across the entrance to a point (28° 08.11" N; 97° 00.42" W).

Calhoun County

Port O’Connor - Army Hole

The enclosed waters between the Matagorda Island State Park docks and Pringle Lake.

Cameron County

Brownsville - Brazos Santiago Pass South Jetty

Gulf of Mexico from and including the Brazos Santiago Pass south jetty along the beach for one half statute mile and out from shore for 1,000 yards.

Port Isabel - Point Isabel

Area from shore out to a line from the high point of the Queen Isabella Memorial Causeway on the northwest and the end of the old causeway on the southeast including the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway bounded by the Queen Isabella Memorial Causeway on the north and the Port Isabel Swing Bridge on the south. Does not include the adjacent canal in Port Isabel.

Galveston County

Dickinson, Texas City - Moses Lake

From Moses Lake to the Tide gate, to include the navigational channel up to the northern shoreline of Dollar Bay (area corresponds to 29° 26.00" N to 29° 27.00" N). Dollar Bay and Moses Bayou are not included.

Galveston - Offats Bayou

All of Offats Bayou east of Marker 22.

Matagorda County

Matagorda - Matagorda

Entire harbor from the entrance to the Gulf ICWW.Harbor

Palacios - Shrimp Basin

Entire shrimp basin from the entrance to Matagorda Bay, including all turning basins.

Orange County

Bridge City - Entergy Outfall

Entire canal – from the mouth of the canal at the Neches River Canal to the power plant.

Willacy County

Port Mansfield - Port Mansfield

Entire harbor from the corners of the bulkheads on either side of Harbor to the harbor mouth.

To report any freeze related fish kills or large numbers of sluggish or cold-stunned fish, contact the TPWD's Law Enforcement Communications office at 281-842-8100 or 512-389-4848.

© 2018 KIII-TV