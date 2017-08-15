Fishing tournament for bullet proof vests

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
New advice watching solar eclipse: put down your smartphone
-
Police arrest man suspected of killing mother
-
Rollerblading Nuns along the Bayfront
-
Brush fire off Ennis Joslin
-
Kingsville FD honors first responders
-
Woman hit by truck identified
-
Kingsville Using Experience To Return To Top Of District
-
Beeville restaurants deal with water boil
-
Six units damaged in Rockport condo fire
-
Man shoots and kills mother
More Stories
-
New Texas law toughens penalties for mail-in voter fraudAug 15, 2017, 7:30 p.m.
-
Water rate hike approved by Corpus Christi City CouncilAug 15, 2017, 7:28 p.m.
-
Crime prevention budget discussed at City CouncilAug 15, 2017, 7:26 p.m.