Fishing tournament to fund bulletproof vests

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Making sure police are safe on city streets was the idea behind a movement by the Police Officer's Association to get officers fitted with bulletproof vests.

In July of last year, five Dallas police officers were ambushed and murdered by Micah Johnson. The gunman also injured another nine policeman and two civilians before he was killed by police.

POA President Scott Leeton pointed to that incident as one of the main reasons he wants to see all officers on the force protected when going up against a sniper like Johnson.

This weekend, POA is hosting a fishing tournament in hopes of securing funds for 450 rifle proof police vests.

The fishing tournament is this Saturday. If you would like more information on the tournament call 361-882-2762 or click here

