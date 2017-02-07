Five Vessel Turn-In Program Begins

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII) - The Vessel Turn-In Program is a collaborative project helmed by the City of Corpus Christi, Texas General Land Office, and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. The event begins today and is aimed to offer and alternative for boat owners who may not know what to do with their unwanted vessels.

Since the early 2000's over 900 abandoned boats have been removed from coastal water. TGLO says the growing trend is becoming a problem for the environment. Hazardous materials like batteries, oil, or fuel can seep into the water causing damage to the coastal area.

The event will begin today from 9 AM - 4 PM and last until February 11th. Boat owners can take their unwanted vessels to the Laguna Madre Wastewater Facility located at 201 Jester Street.

The process is free and open to the public.

