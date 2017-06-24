Flag ceremony honors TAMUCC graduate who became Lieutenant General

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Members of the ROTC Islander Army Battalion at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi honored retiring Lieutenant General Larry Wyche in a flag ceremony on campus. Wyche is the highest-ranking military officer who is also an Islander alumnus and he is retiring from the US Army this summer after more than 42 years of service.

Army ROTC members entrusted to lead the flag ceremony which included the raising of a Texas flag at the pole located in front of the Blanche Davis Moore Early Childhood Development Center.

The same flag also flew over the Texas House of Representatives and at Fort Hood, a military post located in Killeen. The flag will be presented to Wyche at a Farewell Dinner at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, on July 20.

TAMUCC Interim-President Dr. Kelly Quintanilla said the service that Lt. General Wyche completed and the honor that he brings to our University is something that we are very honored and grateful to celebrate.

© 2017 KIII-TV