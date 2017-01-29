Flashback Photo Honors Alice Firefighter for his 35 years of Service

ALICE (KIII NEWS) - Firefighters in Alice are honoring one of their own this weekend.

Lt. Jacob Roquet is retiring after 35 years of service and to pay tribute, firefighters posed for a flashback photo.

On his last day, Roquet joined a new generation of Alice firefighters who wanted to re-enact a picture from when Roquet first began at the department. They did just that, pose for pose. The two pictures will have you doing a double take!

Our congrats goes out to Lt. Jacob Roquet.

