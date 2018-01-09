Flint Hills donates $58,000 to Driscoll Children's Hospital

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Driscoll Children's Hospital kicked off their biggest fundraiser of the year Tuesday with a huge donation from Flint Hills Resources.

The 26th annual Fiesta De Los Ninos takes place Jan. 26 and Flint Hills started the event with a $58,000 donation to the hospital.

Every year all proceeds benefit the hospital and their mission to serve South Texas. The benefits will help with the completion of their pediatric intensive care unit.

"It's the largest project Driscoll has taken in over 25 years," said Martha Avery, Vice President of Development. "So we're really excited about the fundraising and community support that we've had, it makes a world of difference."

