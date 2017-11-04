Flint Hills presents Half Harbor Marathon

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Listed as the "highest half in Texas" The annual Harbor Half Marathon took place Saturday Morning at Whataburger field and took runners across the Harbor Bridge.

Participants abilities were challenged, but also were able to experience the best Corpus Christi had to offer, with running trails passing through Historic, and scenic sites.

Many runners were returning participants, and were anxious to begin the marathon, and enjoy the beautiful birdseye view of Corpus Christi.

