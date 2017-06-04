KIII
Close

Flooded streets and trees struck by lightning after Sunday's storm

Storms bring hail and high water to Coastal Bend

Kiii Staff , KIII 12:25 AM. CDT June 05, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A tree was struck by lightning and thousands are without power as severe thunderstorms boomed through the Coastal Bend Sunday.

Kiii Photojournalist Ruben Almeida gives us a look at Coastal Bend's storm.

© 2017 KIII-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories