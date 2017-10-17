Flooding continues along lower Nueces River

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Moderate flooding continued Tuesday along the lower Nueces River, and rainwater is still coming into Lake Corpus Christi.

There was nearly a foot of water along County Road 73 in Robstown due to floodgates opening to let water out of Lake Corpus Christi.

City Council got an update Tuesday on flooding during their regular meeting. Assistant City Manager Mark Van Vleck said the lake is still 100-percent full.

"We currently have two gates open at Lake Corpus Christi," Van Vleck said. "We're still seeing flows come down the river expecting those gates to have to remain open for a couple more days, which will mean additional flooding downstream probably between another four or five days."

Some council members asked if the City was warning river residents. Van Vleck assured them the City is notifying residents there as soon as possible, but there is a 24-hour wait between a release and the water reaching downstream.

