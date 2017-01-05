KIII
Flour Bluff ISD announces make-up day after water crisis

Flour Bluff I.S.D. has decided that the first make-up day for students following the citywide water ban will be on Monday, January 16th.

KIII 6:52 AM. CST January 05, 2017

That day was already set on the district's calendar as a school closure/weather make-up day. The district is still working with the T.E.A. for the date of the second make-up day.

Friday, April 14th is the second built-in make-up day on the district's official school calendar. Students and parents will be notified once a decision is made.

 

 


