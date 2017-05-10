CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Flour Bluff ISD is stepping up security Wednesday morning after a letter was sent home to students on Tuesday warning of a terroristic threat at the Flour Bluff High School.

The district sent out an email to parents to try and dispel some of the rumors circulating social media. Flour Bluff High School Principal says they were informed of credible information about a post that was made against the school be a former students.

District officials contacted the Corpus Christi Police Department and an investigation into the threat was opened. The former student was located by officers and was questioned by police.

The public information office at the CCPD issued a statement saying the threat consisted of a gun emoji with the message "Don't go to school tomorrow."

The police department wants to ensure the public that the Flour Bluff ISD and CCPD are working to keep the school safe for students.

