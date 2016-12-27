Fog creates perilous conditions for boaters

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Foggy conditions have rolled into the Coastal Bend area the last couple of days causing not only trouble for drivers but for boaters as well.
Emergency crews already responded to a fisherman who got lost in a blanket of fog over the Laguna Madre and couldn't find his way back to shore.
Our Bill Churchwell has a look at how emergency crews in Flour Bluff are preparing for what promises to be another busy night.
