Fog creates perilous conditions for boaters

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Foggy conditions have rolled into the Coastal Bend area the last couple of days causing not only trouble for drivers but for boaters as well.

Emergency crews already responded to a fisherman who got lost in a blanket of fog over the Laguna Madre and couldn't find his way back to shore.

Our Bill Churchwell has a look at how emergency crews in Flour Bluff are preparing for what promises to be another busy night.