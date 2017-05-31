Food Bank announces Backpack Summer Food Program

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - As the school year winds down, so too does the free lunch program for the thousands of children who depend on it in Nueces County.

However, the Food Bank of Corpus Christi is already moving ahead with plans to make sure those children won't have to do without.

Their Backpack Summer Food program was announced during Wednesday's Nueces County Commissioners Court. Six pounds of food will go home with every single child every Friday during the summer.

The Food Bank said it is enough to feed a family, and thanks to generous donations, the Food Bank of Corpus Christi will be making sure kids from Bishop and Robstown who depend on the free lunch program do not go hungry during the summer.

If all goes as planned, Commissioner Joe A. Gonzalez said they hope to end the summer by giving kids backpacks and school supplies.

© 2017 KIII-TV