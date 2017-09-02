Food Bank of Corpus Christi above capacity

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Generosity is overflowing at the Food Bank of Corpus Christi; so much so that they're having to put donations outside.

Executive Director Bea Hanson says they are grateful for all the help and donations they've received but they have no more room for anything else. For now, they're asking people to give monetary donations until they have more room and resources for donations.

It's a great problem to have, but not if perishable items go bad before they are distributed.

If you would like to donate money, visit this link.

© 2017 KIII-TV