Food Bank of Corpus Christi gets help from the RGV

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Crews from a food bank in the Rio Grande Valley have made their way to the Coastal Bend to help out any way they can.





The Food Bank of Corpus Christi with the help of the volunteers from the Valley have set up a food distribution center at the L&F Distributors at State Highway 44 & Clarkwood. The crew will be distributing the food until it runs out.

The Food Bank of Corpus Christi's mobile pantry is also going out to some of the hardest hit areas of the Coastal Bend today.





