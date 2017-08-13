Food Bank of Corpus Christi planning to deliver water to Beeville

BEEVILLE, TEXAS (KIII NEWS) - The Food Bank of Corpus Christi is making a special delivery to residents in Beeville as the city remains under a water boil alert. The Food Bank will be loading a truck that will be stocked with safe drinking water.

Beeville is entering day 13 of the water boil after early sampling found faulty levels of residual chlorine.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the city to advise all residents to boil their water before any consumption.

A group of volunteers will be leaving the Food Bank at 9 A.M. to deliver the water to Beeville residents. Water distribution will resume at the Beeville Community Center at 111 East Corpus Christi Street on Monday morning.

For more information visit http://www.beevilletx.org/

