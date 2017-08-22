Food Bank's Chef Showdown fundraiser this Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Food Bank of Corpus Christi provides about 80,000 pantry boxes to individuals each year, and now you can help them with their big Chef Showdown fundraiser!

Coastal Bend chefs will take the pantry boxes and compete against each other to create extraordinary cuisine out of ordinary food items. Each chef will also submit a recipe toward a fundraising cookbook, and for each cookbook sold, a cookbook will be donated to Food Bank clients.

Attendees of the event will be able to vote for their favorite chef through donations, awarding one chef the opportunity to be Food Bank Chef of the Year.

"If you think about it, food brings us together," said Bea Hanson, Food Bank Executive Director. "In the home it's where we sit down to eat, it's at the heart of the family. And so what better idea than to learn from the artists."

Proceeds from the event will of course go to the Food Bank of Corpus Christi to help keep all of their services available to the community. The event kicks off at 5 p.m. Friday for VIP ticket holders and 6 p.m. Friday for general admission at the Solomon P. Ortiz Center.

