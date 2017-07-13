Close Food Truck Summerfest is calling you Find tasty creations at the Water Edge park on Saturday, July 22, 2017. Organizers say arts and crafts, food eating contests, and live music will greet residents along with 50 food trucks. John-Thomas Kobos, KIII 7:29 AM. CDT July 13, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - The annual Corpus Christi Food Truck Summerfest 2017 will feature an arts and crafts alley, kids truck zone, food eating contests, and live music. Money raised benefits the Ready or Not Foundation. © 2017 KIII-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Only Taco Cabana in CCTX closes Woman arrested with 9 kilos of cocaine FFA members donate school supplies Future of Judge in doubt South Texas kids learn from Danny Green TAMUK new music hall Man killed in single-vehicle accident Ingleside teacher recovering from vibrio Four year anniversary of South Side house explosion Island Report - Deep Sea Roundup More Stories Food Truck Summerfest is calling you Jul 13, 2017, 7:29 a.m. Vatican sets trial for 2 ex-administrators of hospital Jul 13, 2017, 6:44 a.m. ESPN to stream the Javelina's homecoming football game Jul 13, 2017, 6:10 a.m.
