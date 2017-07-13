KIII
Food Truck Summerfest is calling you

Find tasty creations at the Water Edge park on Saturday, July 22, 2017. Organizers say arts and crafts, food eating contests, and live music will greet residents along with 50 food trucks.

John-Thomas Kobos, KIII 7:29 AM. CDT July 13, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - The annual Corpus Christi Food Truck Summerfest 2017 will feature an arts and crafts alley, kids truck zone, food eating contests, and live music. Money raised benefits the Ready or Not Foundation.

