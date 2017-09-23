Football legends show support at Boys and Girls Club banquet

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Dallas Cowboys don't play until Monday.

Hopefully, that extra day helps them out against the Cardinals. Some former NFL football players were in town Saturday night.

At Richard M. Borchard Fairgrounds, Hall of Famers Emmit Smith and Tim Brown met the 600 guests in attendance.

They all gathered to support the Boys and Girls club's second annual alumni banquet. Kim Barrientos, CEO of the Girls and Boys Club said, “It's very gratifying to see the support we receive from people in our community, I know so many people have been impacted have been impacted by Hurricane Harvey and it hasn't slowed them down at all".

The money raised at the event will help the Boys and Girls Clubs of The Coastal Bend with after school and summer programs.

