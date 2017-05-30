Former 'Bachelorette' contestant found dead in S. Austin

Former 'Bachelorette' contestant Michael Nance dead at 31. (Photo: Cunningham, Chelsea)

AUSTIN - A former Bachelorette contestant was found unresponsive at a residence in South Austin early Tuesday morning.

Austin police said they were dispatched to the 300 block of West Mary Street at 2:10 a.m. There, officers found Michael Nance, 31. He was pronounced dead at 2:54 a.m.

Austin police said they do not believe the death is suspicious. The Travis County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the exact cause of death following an autopsy report.

According to TMZ, Nance was a contestant on season eight of the long-running ABC series "The Bachelorette", where he competed for the affection of Emily Maynard. TMZ reports he was sent home mid-season.

In response to Nance's death, Maynard tweeted, "So sad waking up to the news about Michael Nance. Such a kind heart with so much talent. Sending prayers and love to his family and friends."

Nance's current girlfriend also addressed her loss, writing on Instagram, "RIP my sweet Michael. You will forever be connected to my heart and soul. I love you always."

