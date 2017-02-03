KIII
Close

Former Barefield School students recount their experiences

Michael Gibson, KIII 1:24 PM. CST February 03, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - In the early 1900s, Refugio had the Barefield School.
 
The Barefield school was a blacks-only school that was established when the south began to segregate schools and other areas of society.
 
On 3 News at 6, Michael Gibson talks with some of the students as they recount some of those segregation policies and what it was like to grow up during that time.
 

(© 2017 KIII)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories